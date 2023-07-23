Society Chaotic consequences of the storm: Hail caused great damage, broken windows... VIDEO A big storm hit Belgrade, but also the western and southwestern parts of Serbia, and hail fell in several municipalities, causing great damage to farmers. Source: B92/D.P., Beta, D.P. Sunday, July 23, 2023 | 17:24 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ NENAD MIHAJLOVIĆ/ bs

Although Vojvodina was the most affected in the previous days, yesterday the storm hit other parts of Serbia as well.



In Belgrade, the storm, accompanied by heavy rain and thunder, affected some parts of the city, but it was less intense than the previous nights. Parts of the city remained without electricity for a short time.



There was no electricity in Vidikovac, Skojevsko naselje and Cerak.

This afternoon, the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute warns of storms in two districts in Serbia.



"In the next 2 hours in the south and southwest of Serbia isolated occurrence of showers with thunder. In the Pčinj and Jablanica districts in the zone of showers there will be local hail and strong wind," states the RHMZ in a warning issued at 3:50 p.m.



In Serbia today, it will be partly cloudy with longer sunny intervals and dry over most of the country.



"Although the weather is expected to stabilize in most of Serbia today, in the west and south of the country, strong isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon may cause: large hail (> 5 cm in diameter), short-term stormy winds and locally higher amounts of precipitation (> 20 mm) in a short time," the warning states.