Society A red weather alert is in effect: Three parts of Serbia are endangered by a new storm In western Serbia, Šumadija and Pomoravlje, a red weather alert is in effect due to the possibility of wind and thunder. Source: Tanjug Saturday, July 22, 2023 | 11:20

This was published today on the website of the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ).



In the rest of the country, an orange weather alert is in effect, which indicates dangerous weather.



The area from the Alps, through the Western Balkans and Serbia to the Carpathian region, still expects strong thunderstorm activity today, the RHMZ announced earlier.



The developments will be locally very strong and fast-moving and will move from the west-northwest to the east, with some large hail, larger than 5 centimeters in diameter, short-term storm wind gusts, stronger than 24 meters per second and isolated hurricane wind gusts stronger than 28 meters per second.



It is difficult to determine the exact location of the initiation, displacement and strength of the disasters in advance, but the probability of occurrence in the late afternoon and evening hours is higher in the northern, western, central and eastern parts of Serbia.



For specific locations, the RHMZ will issue an emergency warning of thunderstorms one to two hours in advance.



RHMZ issued a warning for high temperatures until July 26.



Today in the southern and eastern parts of the country, the highest temperature is 35 to 37 degrees.



After a short-term freshening on Sunday, at the beginning of next week, that is, from July 24 to 26, a new penetration of very warm air from the north of Africa will condition local temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius.