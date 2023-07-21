Society A storm reached Belgrade: People's safety threatened? The supercell storm that is currently over Croatia and Slovenia has also reached Serbia, and thunder is heard in the capital. Source: B92 Friday, July 21, 2023 | 21:20 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute of Serbia (RHMZ) has issued a new emergency warning.



"In the next two hours, strong showers with thunder, strong and stormy winds are expected locally in the area of Belgrade and the wider area, as a result of which material damage is possible, and the safety of people and animals may be threatened," the warning states.



Earlier today, the Ministry of Internal Affairs warned of the danger of strong winds, heavy rainfall, lightning strikes and possible hail and appealed to citizens to adhere to the measures.

Nevreme stiglo u Beograd pic.twitter.com/L3mfcxQ3vU — Arsil (@arsagarson) July 21, 2023

The storm also hit Borča