Society 0

Inquiry Committee abolished at request of the families of the victims from Ribnikar

On July 21, 2023, Serbian Parliament received a request from the families of the victims of the tragedy that occurred at "Vladislav Ribnikar" elementary school.

Source: B92
Share
EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC
EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Their proxies asked the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia and MPs to suspend any action and work of the Inquiry Committee, until the criminal proceedings before the prosecutor's office and the court are completed.

Acknowledging all the reasons stated in this request, and in accordance with the views of the parliamentary groups, the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia accepted this request and suspended further proceedings and the work of the Inquiry Committee, according to the announcement.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

Dramatic footage from Serbia PHOTO/VIDEO

A storm hit Serbia and caused material damage, while the members of the Department for Emergency Situations evacuated 15 people.

Society Thursday, July 20, 2023 08:25 Comments: 0
FOTO TANJUG/ NENAD MIHAJLOVIĆ/ bg
page 1 of 10 go to page