Society Inquiry Committee abolished at request of the families of the victims from Ribnikar On July 21, 2023, Serbian Parliament received a request from the families of the victims of the tragedy that occurred at "Vladislav Ribnikar" elementary school. Source: B92 Friday, July 21, 2023 | 19:57

EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Their proxies asked the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia and MPs to suspend any action and work of the Inquiry Committee, until the criminal proceedings before the prosecutor's office and the court are completed.



Acknowledging all the reasons stated in this request, and in accordance with the views of the parliamentary groups, the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia accepted this request and suspended further proceedings and the work of the Inquiry Committee, according to the announcement.