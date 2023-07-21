Society Belgrade to get ready: It's announced... The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) has issued warnings for Belgrade of storm-force winds, as well as thunderstorms with hail. Source: B92 Friday, July 21, 2023 | 10:00 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Kertu Shutterstock/Kertu

"Today (July 21), gale-force winds with gusts ≥ 17 m/s (≥ 60 km/h) are expected in the Belgrade region. The probability is 80 percent," according to a post by RHMZ on Twitter.

Данас (21.07.) се у региону Београда очекује ветар олујне јачине са ударима ≥ 17 m/s (≥ 60 km/h) ⚠️ (вероватноћа 💨80%) pic.twitter.com/US6rUuD6aU — РХМЗ (@Hidmet) July 21, 2023

In another announcement, the RHMZ warned of the local occurrence of thunderstorms with hail in the Belgrade region, with a probability of 85 percent.