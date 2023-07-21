Society New dramatic warnings for Serbia: Will it be even worse than on Wednesday? After the storms that hit Serbia on Wednesday evening, the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute of Serbia issued a new warning for July 21 and 22. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, July 21, 2023 | 09:29 Tweet Share Shutterstock/bayazed

According to the RHMZ, we are expecting strong thunderstorm activity, hail, gale-force winds and even hurricane-force winds.



"The area from the Alps, through the Western Balkans and Serbia to the Carpathian region is expecting strong thunderstorm activity today and tomorrow.



Developments will be locally very strong and fast-moving (moving from west-northwest to east) with:



* sometimes large hail (> 5 cm in diameter),



* short-term wind gusts (> 24 m/s),



* and isolated hurricane wind gusts (> 28 m/s).



It is difficult to determine the exact location of the initiation, displacement and strength of the disasters in advance, but the probability of occurrence in the late afternoon and evening hours is higher in the northern, western and central parts of Serbia. For specific locations, we will issue an emergency warning of thunderstorms one to two hours in advance," the RHMZ website says.

High temperature warning

In addition, the RHMZ issued a warning for high temperatures.



"Today and tomorrow (July 21-22) in the southern, and partly also in the central parts of the country, temperature values of 35 to 38 degrees are again expected. After a short-term temperature drop on Sunday (July 23), at the beginning of next week (July 24-26), a new intrusion of very warm air from the north of Africa will cause temperatures of around 40 degrees Celsius," says RHMZ.

Weather forecast until July 28

Weather forecast for seven days - until July 28:



Changeable and very unstable in northern, western and central Serbia on Saturday. Sunny intervals are expected, but also strong thunderstorms with showers, hail and stormy winds. In the south of the country, it will be mostly sunny and very warm with maximum temperatures of 35 to 38 degrees. Mostly sunny on Sunday, with a moderate development of daytime cloudiness and slightly lower temperatures in all regions.



At the beginning of next week, it will be mostly sunny and very warm, and from Wednesday afternoon it will be changeable and unstable with local occurrences of rain, showers and thunderstorms.



In the first part of next week, the maximum temperature will be from 33 to 40 degrees Celsius, while as from Thursday, temperature will drop a bit.