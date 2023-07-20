Society A new warning has been issued for Serbia; A new wave of devastating storm is coming The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute has issued a warning due to possible weather disasters until July 22. Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 20, 2023 | 08:55 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Netfalls Remy Musser

"The area from the Alps, through the Western Balkans and Serbia to the Carpathian region is expecting strong thunderstorm activity until Saturday evening (July 22).



The development of supercell clouds locally will be very strong and fast-moving, moving from the west-northwest to the east with the appearance of large hail (five centimeters in diameter), short-term storm gusts of wind (24 m/s), and isolated and hurricane-like wind gusts (28 m/s)," the warning stated.



RHMZ states that it is difficult to determine the exact location of the initiation, movement and severity of storms in advance, so for this reason, an emergency warning of thunderstorms will be issued for specific locations one to two hours in advance.



As stated in the announcement, a slight drop in daily temperatures is expected today, but on Friday and Saturday, values of 35 to 38 degrees are again expected in the southern and partly in the central parts of the country.



After a short-term freshening on Sunday, at the beginning of next week from July 24 to 26, a new penetration of very warm air from the north of Africa is expected, which will cause temperatures around 40 degrees.

How to behave in case of a devastating storm?

Instructions for citizens on how to behave in the event of a devastating storm have been published on the Instagram page of 192.rs.



Below is a detailed explanation of what to do when you are outside during a storm or in your car.