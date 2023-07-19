Society A supercell storm has arrived in Serbia: The wind is raging, sudden downpour VIDEO A terrible storm hit the region today - Croatia and Slovenia, and the storm system entered Serbia this afternoon. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 19, 2023 | 20:25 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

As can be seen in the post on the Instagram profile of Hailz_Srbija, the supercell storm has arrived in the western part of Serbia, that is, in Šid.

Black and gray clouds covered the sky.



The storm is entering Srem, and it will affect the west of South Bačka, as well as Mačva. Rain and wind are expected later in the night, around 9 p.m., in Belgrade as well.



The storm arrived in Šid, as well as in Adasevci. Duvanište, Novi Sad and Titel were also affected, where there is currently no electricity.



The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) warned today about the weather related to the period from July 19 to 22.