Society Media: The questioning of the killer boy is in progress K. K., the killer boy from the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school, is testifying today in the trial against his father V. K. Source: Blic Tuesday, July 18, 2023 | 10:50

As reported by this media, the questioning of the killer boy has begun as a witness in the proceedings against his father, who is charged with a serious crime against public safety.



Just to recall, on May 3, K. K. (13) committed a serious crime in the elementary school "Vladislav Ribnikar" in Vračar when he killed nine students and a security guard in the educational institution.