Society Vučić fulfilled his promise: Lav to receive life-saving medicine at state's expense Little 20-month-old Lav Teodorović, suffering from spinal muscular atrophy - SMA, will receive the most expensive drug - Zolgensma, at the expense of the state. Source: Novosti Friday, July 14, 2023 | 10:52

The good news to Lav's parents, which was announced last night by President Aleksandar Vučić, was conveyed to them by the director of the PIO fund (The Pension and Disability Insurance Fund of the Republic of Serbia) this morning.



The mother of the little Novi Sad resident said that this morning she received confirmation that Lav will receive the necessary gene therapy at the state's expense, reports Novosti.



"We are working on making it happen as soon as possible," said mom Sonja with mixed feelings.



"All the procedures will be followed as soon as possible, and when exactly Lav will receive the medicine is not known for now. The good thing is that he will receive the treatment in the hospital in Tiršova, so we will not have to travel abroad."