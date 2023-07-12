Society Museum of Genocide Victims: ''We are concerned about the claims made'' The Museum of Genocide Victims reacted to part of the address of Emir Suljagić, director of the Memorial Center in Potočari. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 12, 2023 | 12:27 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Suljagić's controversial address took place during a conference dedicated to collective memory held on July 10 this year in Srebrenica.



Portal B92.net reports the Museum's reaction in its entirety:



The Museum of Genocide Victims expresses its concern about a series of claims made by the Director of the Memorial Center in Potočari, Mr. Emir Suljagić, announced during the conference dedicated to the culture of memory held on July 10, 2023, in Srebrenica, with which he tried to falsify and abuse the Holocaust and genocide, events that marked the period of World War II in the most tragic and dramatic way.



Namely, addressing the words of apology to the Jews for the crimes committed against members of that nation during the Second World War by the infamous 13th SS armed mountain "Handschar" division, Mr. Suljagić obviously completely consciously, and not out of ignorance, forgot the determining historical facts.



It is absolutely clear to Mr. Suljagić that the victims of that Nazi unit, remembered for the monstrosity, brutality and mass of the crimes committed, the majority of whose members were Muslims from Bosnia and Herzegovina, were not exclusively Jews, but in a much larger scope and number Serbs. What is additionally worrying is the attempt of Mr. Suljagić to amnesty the NDH - Independent State of Croatia, for the Holocaust. In other words, it is well known that the mentioned 13th SS armed mountain "Handschar" division was established during the spring of 1943, i.e. in the period when the Holocaust against the Jews of Bosnia and Herzegovina had already been carried out to a large extent, precisely by his compatriots and Croats who have embraced the Ustasha ideology since April 1941 and started a spiral of crimes that had not been recorded in this area until then.



That the attempt to falsify the past demonstrated by Mr. Suljagić gets even worse, members of the 13th SS armed mountain "Handschar" division were, shortly after its formation in the spring of 1943, sent for training to the territory of occupied France and Poland, from where they were returned only a year later.



If, on the other hand, we bear in mind the fact that the largest Jewish community in Bosnia and Herzegovina during the Second World War, the one in Sarajevo, which in that period numbered slightly more than 8,300 members, was almost entirely liquidated in 1941 and 1942 in the Croatian death camps in Jasenovac and Djakovo, as well as the fact that at the beginning of 1942 the Croatian Minister of the Interior Artuković triumphantly announced that the "Jewish" question had been resolved, there remains a feeling of astonishment at the blatant and improper attempt to deceive the public, which, under the guise of the alleged apologies, reached out to Mr. Suljagic.



To make this whole case even more dangerous, it is already well known that Mr. Suljagić did not utter these and similar claims for the first time until July 10 this year in Srebrenica, but that he had done so before, which is why he was exposed to open criticism and condemnation from a part of the international, and especially the German, public.



However, the director of the Memorial Center in Potočari did not stop only at several attempts at obvious and undisguised falsification of the past, but in an inappropriate effort to establish any connection between the Holocaust and the crime committed in Srebrenica and its surroundings in July 1995, he dared to assert that his compatriots, who died in that area 28 years ago, experienced a tragic fate precisely because of their "skin color", as was the case with Jews during the Holocaust.



This claim of Mr. Suljagić, shocking in all its inaccuracy, indicates the readiness of individuals who perform responsible duties to reach for racial theories that imply the racial diversity of European Jews during the Second World War in relation to the remaining population of the Old Continent, that is, modern Bosniaks in relation to Serbs and Croats. Namely, the director of the Memorial Center in Potočari tried to transpose the Nazi racial postulates into a much later and historically specific period of the wars for the Yugoslav heritage.



In other words, Mr. Suljagić dared to try to establish at least a symbolic, if not real, historical, sign of equality between the Holocaust and the crimes in Srebrenica committed half a century after the end of the Second World War.



Expressing concern about the views of Mr. Suljagić, wrapped in the form of an alleged apology, which are in complete contradiction to historical facts, the Museum of Genocide Victims points out all the danger of such unscientific and anti-factual claims, the affirmation of which in the period ahead of us can cause new divisions and instability, as well as mobilize new hatred and violence against the innocent.



Expressing true respect for all the innocent victims of the Second World War, as well as the wars for the Yugoslav heritage, the Museum calls on all individuals, organizations, institutions and authorities to refrain from attempts to falsify the past, especially the Holocaust and the genocide committed against members of the Serbian people during World War II.