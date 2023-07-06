Society The reconstruction works in the Elementary School "Vladislav Ribnikar" underway VIDEO Work on the reconstruction of "Vladislav Ribnikar" Elementary School began this morning. Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 6, 2023 | 09:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ

Construction workers are on the ground and are working on the reconstruction of the interior of this school where a great tragedy happened a little more than two months ago, and the work will last until the beginning of the next school year.



As the Minister for Public Investments in the Government of Serbia, Marko Blagojević, said earlier, work is being done on the adaptation and renovation of the interior of the part of the school building with the entrance from Svetozar Marković Street, which can be completed by September 1.



"These are works that can realistically be carried out in the time we have left, until the beginning of the school year. It is a matter of less than two months, and these are works on the adaptation and rehabilitation of the interior of that part of the school, the part of the school with the entrance from the street Svetozar Marković," Minister for Public Investments Marko Blagojević told Tanjug earlier.



He previously said that the school confirmed that there is room for all students in that section and that everything necessary will be done by September 1 so that the children can start attending classes in a decent, clean facility.



As he explained, it is a building that is in a very bad condition, which has not been invested in for decades, which is why the city has chosen it, together with another school, for a complete reconstruction project.



He added that the contracting of this work was preceded by the implementation of the public procurement procedure, in which 11 companies participated, which were grouped into seven offers, and the most favorable offer was chosen based on price.



The cost of the works is 18 million dinars. According to him, the memorial center is the subject of discussions and the works which will be implemented will be in accordance with the outcome of those discussions, adding that it is certain that the memorial will be built, and the families of the victims will have the key word on what it will look like and the concept itself.



At "Vladislav Ribnikar" school on May 3, a 13-year-old student killed eight classmates and a security guard, while one girl later succumbed to the injuries.