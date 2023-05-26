Society Urgent reaction of the school in Surčin; "The boy threatened to kill everyone" VIDEO Principal of Elementary School Dušan Vuksanović Diogen in Surčin talked about the incident in which student R.P. (15) threatened to kill everyone in the school. Source: B92 Friday, May 26, 2023 | 08:59 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ bg

Having held a meeting with his parents this morning, the principal pointed out that after the fight, R.P. "argued, shouted at the head teacher, ran home and threatened the classmates that he will kill everyone".



"We have reported this case to the competent authorities. Parents are legitimately worried about their children... It is about a student who has an F grade from governance and is not coming to class at the moment," said director Duško Nedeljković for TV Prva.



We will strengthen supervision, the principal said, adding that he will be with the student when he returns on Monday, if he decides to return to school.



"The boy made incidents, behaved arrogantly, played games in classes... He had a large number of unjustified absences," said the school director and stated that he had not made any major incidents until Wednesday.