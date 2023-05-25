Society Family of the boy who committed massacre in "Ribnikar" announced: "Forever in sorrow" The family of the killer boy from "Vladislav Ribnikar" elementary school spoke for the first time after the massacre through the law office that represents them Source: Blic Thursday, May 25, 2023 | 17:17 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

We transmit their statement in full:



"On that 3rd of May, an eternal silence prevailed in which we sob silently from incurable pain and sadness every day for every innocent child who was killed and for Dragan who looked after the children with so much love. We deeply and most sincerely regret and send our condolences to every family for their loss, which is each and every one, our loss, too. Forever in sorrow," signed by the family of the killer boy.



To reiterate, the mother of the killer boy was questioned yesterday at the Belgrade Police Department, where she had to answer 10 questions put to her by police officers. She was questioned in order to determine whether there was neglect or abuse of the boy, and in the coming days she will also be questioned in the First Basic Public Prosecutor's Office.



The first basic public prosecutor's office in Belgrade ex officio formed a case related to the incident at the elementary school "Vladimir Ribnikar" on May 3, 2023, when a boy (13) took the lives of ten people and injured four others, one of whom died, and in order to determine whether the actions of M.K., the mother of the minor killer boy, acquired the elements of the criminal offense of neglecting and abusing a minor.



The Prosecutor's Office sent a request to the Police Department for the city of Belgrade to collect the necessary information, ordering that the suspect M.K. complete determination of the factual situation.



Shortly after the crime, boy's father, Vladimir K., was handcuffed and charged with a crime - a serious offense against general danger.



According to lawyer Nikola Ristović, the maximum penalty for this crime is 12 years in prison!



"If there was serious physical injury to a person or large-scale property damage, the perpetrator will be punished with imprisonment from one to eight years. However, if death occurred in one or more persons, the perpetrator will be punished with imprisonment from two to 12 years", says Ristović.