Society Chaos in Serbia is coming in two hours Republic Hydrometeorological Institute has issued a warning stating that short-term rain and showers are expected in southwestern Serbia in the next two hours. Source: B92 Thursday, May 25, 2023 | 09:49 Tweet Share EPA/KAI FOERSTERLING

Also, as stated, thunder is possible.



RHMZ stated that until the end of the month, changeable cloudy and unstable weather is expected with occasional showers and thunderstorms, which may locally be expressed by a large amount of precipitation.



For this reason, the RHMZ has activated a yellow weather alarm that is valid for the territory of the entire country.