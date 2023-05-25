Society The boy seriously wounded in "Ribnikar" will have to continue treatment in Chicago State Secretary at the Ministry of Health stated that the boy who was seriously wounded at "Vladislav Ribnikar" will most likely continue treatment in Chicago. Source: Beta, RTS Thursday, May 25, 2023 | 09:35 Tweet Share Tanjug/SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Health stated that the boy who was seriously wounded at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" Elementary School will most likely continue his treatment in Chicago.



The boy is currently at the Institute for Mother and Child, with serious neck and spine injuries, Mirsad Djerlek reminded.



Djerlek said on RTS that the necessary documentation for the continuation of the treatment is now being prepared and that the state will bear all the costs.



As he added, a patient with orthopedic problems has been admitted to the Zemun Hospital, and nine more wounded in the "Ribnikar" school and the Mladenovac area are being treated in the Emergency Center.



"Six male and three female patients are being treated in the emergency room and all of them are stable. The most serious injuries sustained the patient born in 1997, who had a kidney removed, one born in 1972 with chest injuries and a girl, born in 2005, with two gunshot wounds to the kidneys and liver," Djerlek said.



He stated that immediately after the two mass murders, the ministry formed teams for psychological support, opened telephone lines, printed flyers with advice on how to treat and approach children.



He announced a project on ways to solve the crisis and reduce the consequences, indicated that more experts will be hired to talk with children, parents and teachers, and at the end, a test on the consequences of trauma will be conducted.



Where the children from "Ribnikar" will continue their education is, as Djerlek said, a "sensitive topic" that will be discussed with their parents.