Society The Government of Serbia offered a solution for "Ribnikar" Government of Serbia proposed a solution for students who cannot return to regular classes at "Vladislav Ribnikar" elementary school. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 24, 2023 | 17:17

The Government of Serbia proposed a solution for parents and students who cannot return to regular classes at "Vladislav Ribnikar" elementary school, after the murder of nine children and a guard.



As B92.net learns, they were offered a list of institutions where the students of "Ribnikar" could continue the school year, and parents should declare which institutions are acceptable to them, so that the Ministry of Education will prepare an activity plan for next week for students in available facilities.



The offered list of institutions includes:



- DADOV Youth Theater which, in agreement with the Government of the Republic of Serbia and in cooperation with the Institute for Mental Health from Palmotić Street, made it possible for free workshops for children from the "Vladislav Ribnikar" elementary school to be held every day, during June, July and August, in all rooms of the theater;



- The cultural institution "Guarnerius" can provide daily classes for between 100 and 120 students of "Vladislav Ribnikar";



- Cultural Center of Belgrade - KCB Hall - cinema hall - can accommodate up to 200 students every day until 5 pm, and the Artget gallery from 9 am to 12 pm up to 30 students;



- Center for art education "Šumatovačka", from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. maximum 23 children (note: instead of tables there are easels and drawing tables);



- Dom omladine Beograd - conference hall - up to thirty children;



- Children's Cultural Center Belgrade - fifty children - until 2 pm - in the classrooms of DKCB;



- Institute for the Protection of Cultural Monuments of the City of Belgrade - thirty children - in the hall of the Institute every day;



- Museum of the City of Belgrade - in several rooms, in different locations, a total of 100 to 120 children;



- Pedagogical museum - up to thirty children in the museum's library and gallery.



- Legate House - up to thirty children - in Knez Mihailova;



- Belgrade City Library - Petar Kočić Branch (Viška 3) - about thirty children throughout the day;



- Children's department of the Trade Union House - for lower grades - about thirty children during the whole day;



- Zmaj Jovina 1 – about thirty children during the whole day;



As we learn, four children's theaters already have a free program for elementary school students until the end of May. Arrangements are underway for the program in June.