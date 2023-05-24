Society The mother of the killer boy from Vračar will be sentenced to up to three years? Yesterday, an investigation was launched against M.K., the mother of an underage boy who killed nine of his peers and the guard of "Vladislav Ribnikar" school. Source: Blic Wednesday, May 24, 2023 | 10:14 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

An investigation was launched on suspicion that she had neglected and abused the killer boy before the crime.



If it is proven that she committed this crime, she faces a prison sentence of up to three years, writes "Blic".



The first basic public prosecutor's office in Belgrade announced yesterday that the police was ordered to collect information about the mother of the killer boy.



As stated in the announcement in the following days, the suspect M.K. will be heard, and the police should conduct an interview with the pedagogue and a psychologist employed at the elementary school "Vladislav Ribnikar", as well as take all other measures and actions necessary to fully establish the factual situation.



Also, the City Center for Social Work was ordered to perform a diagnostic assessment of the functioning of the killer boy's family and submit a report to the prosecutor's office, as well as to determine whether the said family was previously in the records of that body.



If it is proven that M.K. neglected her duties as a parent, raising a child, she will face a prison sentence of up to three years.



Lawyer Radomir Munizaba explained that the punishment for the mother of the killer boy depends on the fact whether it is proven that she committed the aforementioned crime.



"If it is proven that the mother has committed the criminal offense of neglecting and abusing a minor, which is charged against her, she can be sentenced to up to three years in prison. The basic form of the act is gross neglect of the duty to care for and educate a minor, and this primarily refers to enabling the conditions for the development of a minor as a person," he told "Blic".