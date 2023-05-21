Society Classes continue today at "Vladislav Ribnikar" Primary School Classes at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" Elementary School continue today with shortened classes, without grading or tests. Source: RTS Monday, May 22, 2023 | 09:26 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Six police officers will be present at the school in each shift.



Part of the parents are asking for the school year for "Vladislav Ribnikar" to end and are looking for answers to many questions that have not yet been answered. Children who don't want or can't continue to attend will be able to stay at home, with a letter from their parents, and will not have unjustified absences. More than 200 parents demand that the school year for "Ribnkar" end, because May 3rd is the day of the tragedy, the last day of the school year.



Yesterday, a meeting of the parents' group of VII-2, the class where the tragedy occurred on May 3, was held at the school, with several ministers and a representative of the Prime Minister's office.



They came to the school with answers to the parents' requests, but the announcement was postponed until the next session. The parents reiterated their request that classes be suspended and the school year end on May 3.



The meeting, which lasted a little over two hours, was attended by Minister of Justice Maja Popović, Minister of Family Care Darija Kisić, Advisor to the Prime Minister Mladen Bašić, State Secretary in the Ministry of the Interior Željko Brkić, State Secretary of the Ministry of Health Mirsad Djerlek.



None of the Government representatives wanted to appear before the media after the meeting.



More than 200 parents of children from "Vladislav Ribnikar" joined the initiative to immediately suspend teaching in the existing building of that school and to end the working school year on May 3, when a seventh-grade student killed nine students and a guard of that school.



Eight children and a security guard were killed in a mass murder at "Vladislav Ribnikar" Elementary School on May 3, while one child succumbed to her injuries 12 days later.