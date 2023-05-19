Society Six policemen will be present in "Vladislav Ribnikar" elementary school in two shifts Danilo Stevandić told RTS that tomorrow, there will be an increased presence of police officers at the elementary school "Vladislav Ribikar", as classes start. Source: RTS Sunday, May 21, 2023 | 22:09 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/bs

Danilo Stevandić, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, told RTS that from tomorrow, there will be an increased presence of police officers at the elementary school "Vladislav Ribikar", where classes start.



As he said, elders will be hired to control the school. He also pointed out that 32,427 weapons and mine-explosive devices were handed over until last night at 19:00.



After the two mass shootings that took place in Serbia, Danilo Stevandić, guest in RTS's Jutarnji dnevnik, said that the country is always where it should be - with its citizens.



Stevandić reminded that members of the Interior Ministry effectively arrested the suspects for two crimes, after which they increased the visible presence of the police in all public spaces.



"Since the beginning of the year, there has been a trend of a decrease in criminal offenses and offenses against public order and peace by four percent compared to the same period last year. We currently have no major security challenges. The security situation is stable," said Stevandić.



According to him, children in schools in Serbia are safe and secure.



"We increased the number of police officers who were hired to improve the safety of students and schools. 3,500 police officers were hired every day to secure 1,832 state and private schools and their 4,180 facilities," said Stevandić.

About safety in Elementary School "Vladislav Ribnikar"

He pointed out that the "Vladislav Ribnikar" Primary School, where classes start tomorrow, will have an increased presence of police officers at both entrances in two shifts.



"A total of six police officers will be on shift. In addition to them, elders will be hired to control and visit the school and police officers. Their task is to coordinate security priorities with school principals and direct attention to the early detection of possible risks and threats," said Stevandić.