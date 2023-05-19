Society EULEX increased the degree of readiness in the north of Kosovo The European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) has increased its level of readiness in North Mitrovica. Source: Kosovo online Friday, May 19, 2023 | 14:46 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

In North Mitrovica, the newly elected mayor Erden Atić was sworn in today, they told Kosovo Online from EULEX, stressing that their forces are on alert 24 hours a day and are ready to react quickly.



"In view of the swearing-in ceremony, EULEX has increased its level of readiness. The formed police unit of the Mission and the reserve police unit are ready to support the Kosovo Police as responsible for the security situation, if requested and if necessary, in maintaining the stability of Kosovo and security of all communities in those areas", said EULEX.



This is how they answered the question from our newsroom, whether EULEX, on the occasion of the swearing-in of the mayor of North Mitrovica, which is scheduled for May 19, plans to increase the presence and number of patrols in North Mitrovica and other municipalities in the north.



In their response, they pointed out that EULEX closely monitors the events in the north of Kosovo through the presence of its formed police unit and reserve police unit, as well as their senior police advisors and other personnel present in that area, and in close coordination with the Kosovo Police and KFOR.



"In addition, the Rapid Reaction Force is on standby 24 hours a day in Mitrovica with a very short response time," said EULEX.