Society Serbia is completely paralyzed, there are injured PHOTO/VIDEO Heavy rainfall caused flooding in some parts of Serbia. Source: B92 Thursday, May 18, 2023 | 08:15

Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, due to the consequences of rainfall, intervened in the territory of the City of Novi Sad, the municipality of Beočin, Sremski Karlovci, Zrenjanin, Šabac, Ruma and Valjevo.



Firefighters-rescuers evacuated two people from the roof of a flooded car in Partizanska Street in Novi Sad and another person in Koceljeva, where several buildings were flooded.

﻿In the storm that hit Novi Sad, many streets were flooded, and in some parts of the Vojvodina capital there was even the hail.



Two people were injured during the storm, writes RTS.



Some roads in the center of Koceljeva, as well as several households, were under water. Small watercourses overflowed.



There was also a hail in some parts of the capital of Vojvodina.



Streets in the center of Koceljeva were also flooded, as were several households. The water threatens the school and kindergarten. Small watercourses overflowed. All competent services are on the ground.



The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) warned that on May 19, the water level on the Sava near Šabac will exceed the limit of regular flood protection.



The area of the village of Karan in Užice yesterday afternoon was hit by a severe storm accompanied by heavy rainfall and up to 30 liters of rain, which led to torrents and the rise of the Stanci stream and its overflow, Zoran Militarov, head of the municipal inspection of the City of Užice, told Tanjug.



"There was a blockage of the culvert and the impossibility for the water to continue its course, so it spilled onto the road and entered a number of buildings," said Militarov and emphasized that at no time were human lives endangered.



Around 50 liters of rain per square meter fell during the evening in Zrenjanin and its surroundings. Because of this, traffic was slowed down at intersections and critical points in the city where the storm drains cannot hold all the water.



There were problems in the Mala Amerika neighborhood near the Court building, at the intersection of Cara Dušana Street and the main road, in the Fourth of July neighborhood, on Nova Pijaca. Hail the size of marbles also fell, and for a short while the center of the city was without electricity.



Heavy rainfall damaged the sprouted crops, which remained in mud and water.



Heavy rainfall caused problems in Kragujevac as well, and videos published on social networks show that the streets in that city are full of water.

More rain today

In Serbia today, we are expecting mostly cloudy and significantly fresher weather, occasionally with rain and showers with thunder.



The morning temperature will range from 11 to 14 °C, the highest daily temperature from 14 to 19 °C, announced the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute.



In Belgrade, it is expected to be cloudy and fresher, occasionally with rain, with a weak to moderate west and northwest wind.



The morning temperature is around 12 °C, the highest daily temperature will reach 15 °C.



According to the forecast for the next seven days, a rare occurrence of short-term rain is expected on Friday with gradual clearing, and in the afternoon it will be warmer.



Mostly sunny and warm for the weekend, mostly dry on Saturday, and on Sunday in hilly and mountainous areas, with local development of cloudiness, rain or short-term showers with thunder.



From Monday changeable, warm and unsettled with rain and local thundershowers in all parts.