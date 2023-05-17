Society Reports of bomb threats in 115 schools: The ministry reacted "Drinka Pavlović" Elementary School received information this morning that a bomb had been planted, media reports, while Tanjug states more reports have arrived Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, May 17, 2023 | 07:45 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/bs

The authorities immediately called the police, who are on the ground, writes "Telegraf.rs".



Parents of children attending classes this morning received a message not to bring their children to class because there is a bomb threat.



In several schools in the territory of Belgrade, information about an explosive device was received this morning, Tanjug was told in the Interior Ministry.



As stated, members of the police are on the ground.



Parents have been informed that children are staying at home.