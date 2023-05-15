Society The girl that was shot at the school in Vračar has died The girl A.A., who was seriously injured in the massacre at elementary school "Vladislav Ribnikar" in Vračar, died after 12 days of fighting for her life. Source: B92 Monday, May 15, 2023 | 14:38 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ bg

She is the 10th victim of the massacre committed by a thirteen-year-old boy on May 3 in this school, who killed nine students and a guard, B92.net confirmed.



The injured girl died in the University Children's Clinic "Tiršova", and she had severe head injuries. Despite the superhuman efforts of the doctors, the girl succumbed to the injuries, it is stated in the announcement.



The Ministry of Health announced that the injured student from "Vladislav Ribnikar" Primary School has died.