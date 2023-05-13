Society "Director of Elementary School Vladislav Ribnikar should have resigned" Principal of "Vladislav Ribnikar" school and her entourage should have resigned, Milorad Antić, president of the Forum of Belgrade Secondary Schools, said today Source: Tanjug Saturday, May 13, 2023 | 22:05 Tweet Share Foto: TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/bs

"You cannot manage that school if a series of things happened and a series of problems exist. Surely there were problems, primarily the director must resign and coercive measures must exist in that school," Antic told Tanjug.



Antić believes that the main blame for the tragedy lies with the father of Kosta K. (13), who trained him how to use firearms.



"You are a doctor, you took the Hippocratic Oath, you are here to heal people, not to shoot and play that sport. Therefore, this is a terrible seal of tragedy for that school and for society and for the entire education. We cannot do easily forget those children who are young, a sign of memory must remain," said Antic.



Tanjug's interlocutor also explains that the current compensations for class teachers are small and added that they should be increased so that the class teacher has an incentive to devote himself more to his class.



"The compensation for the class teacher is 3,200 dinars. So, it should be increased if the class teacher wants to work honestly, the class will be top-notch, disciplined, hard-working and will call the parent at any time," said Antic.



Antić stated that the problem often arises with parents, who, as he says, because of their ambition, ask for a higher grade than the child deserves.



"Teachers are extremely afraid of parents under the threat of inspections, threats from above. If a student gets low grade, then the parent comes and throws the exercise book, spits, swears at the teacher. And then the principal does not side with the teacher, but sides with the parents," claims Antić.



He added that the starting salaries of teachers are low and that they must be increased, because, according to him, it is necessary to value the work of teachers, which at this moment is extremely difficult because of parents and children. Commenting on the children's return to the "Vladislav Ribnikar" school after the tragedy, Antić stated that it is up to the profession to decide when the children will return, not the parents.



"Students, no matter when, have to go back to school, life has to go on. You can't justify the absence of children in the name of camaraderie, solidarity. It's not just the parent who can decide, there is a profession, there is a psychologist, there are various other people and assistants," Antic concluded.