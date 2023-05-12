Society "The state will accept all demands from 'Ribnikar'" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, stated that Serbia will accept all the demands of the parents of Vladislav Ribnikar Primary School. Source: B92 Friday, May 12, 2023 | 13:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Speaking about the seven demands of the parents of the school where the massacre took place, Vučić said that the state is already undertaking or fulfilling most of those demands, while others will soon be fulfilled or is ready to fulfill them.



"We think they are reasonable. In these difficult moments, it was necessary to clarify to see how we can help them. We will also engage world experts, from the Norwegian embassy because they had the case of Breivik, in which 77 people were killed'', Vucic said.



UNICEF will also get involved, as he said, "to see how we deal with post-traumatic syndromes." "Listening to the experts, we hired and paid for additional costs to the Institute for Mental Health in Belgrade," he said.



"We will bring the best experts from Los Angeles and Norway to work on supporting parents and children, and to get out of this great torment that has befallen us," said Vučić and stated that Serbia will continue to employ a sufficient number of police officers so that children are safe in school.



"I am satisfied with what we managed to achieve by sending police officers to schools, polls show that everyone gave almost plebiscite support, everyone feels safer, and in the summer, we will get a new generation of police officers by hiring 2,500 new ones, which will also prevent peer violence," the President of Serbia pointed out.

"I lit a candle"

Vučić also said that he lit a candle for the children killed in the school, but he didn't do it in front of that educational institution "because he didn't want to make a show out of it".



"I went to the church to light a candle, but I didn't bring the cameras. I could have gone to any other place, but I didn't want to make a show out of it and post pictures on Instagram and social networks. I sent my condolences to everyone and went public the same second", said Vučić at the press conference.



"I don't think that anyone is a terrorist, except for the mass murderer from Mladenovac. You never heard that from me, don't make a caricature of such things and don't make things up," he said when asked about this by a journalist.