Society "Boy who committed massacre at the Vračar school won't be released from psychiatry" Minister of Family Care, Darija Kisić, said the seventh-grade student who committed the massacre at "Vladislav Ribnikar" won't be released from psychiatric care Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 16:04

Minister of Family Care, Darija Kisić, said that the seventh-grade student who committed the massacre at "Vladislav Ribnikar" Primary School K.K. will not be released from psychiatric care.



She thereby denied the writing of certain media.



Among other things, Kisić assessed that the opposition political parties are trying to use last week's tragedies for various political calculations and gaining political points.



"We see that the opposition is almost exclusively focused on blaming the system, and above all the president. Every day we have wonderful results and no one says that someone created the climate for that," Kisić said on K1, as reported by Tanjug.



She pointed out that the Ministry of Family Care was actively involved from the beginning in all the activities of the state after the tragedy, which was within the competence of that ministry.



"If someone didn't take a picture, write on Twitter and post on Instagram, then it looks like they didn't do anything and nothing happened. The Ministry of Family Care and I, as the competent minister, were actively involved from the beginning. "We are in a daily communication with all other departments and institutions that are important in this event. We all went through an initial shock as people," commented the minister.



She also noticed that there is a need for certain media to politicize everything and that they dealt with who was where at what moment, taking pictures, and whether someone placed a flower.



"How can I tell you, my child goes to school next door, I am in that place several times a day, and that night I was with my child as well. If someone didn't call the journalists and take a picture and post it on Instagram, it seems that something didn't happen," said Darija Kisić.



Speaking about the tragedy at "Vladislav Ribnikar" Elementary School, Kisić said that K.K. is in the child psychiatry section and that it cannot happen that he will be released, as reported by the media.



"He is in a health facility. When it comes to endangering the environment or potentially endangering the environment, a whole series of relevant actors are involved," the minister pointed out.



She pointed out that nothing is that simple.



"There was a lot of talk about prevention, but how can we prevent it in this case when we haven't found the causes? The child comes from a socially competent family of highly educated parents who earn good money, and this is shown by all the assessments of the Center for Social Work. Due to taking care of a wound on his lip two years ago, because of potential peer violence, Tiršova informed the police and by default the Center for Social Work immediately got involved and carried out supervision," Kisić said.



Just as there was a series of triggers that led to this for a long time, the evaluations of experts in different fields will last a longer period of time, added Kisić.



She says that she did not sign in the Book of Mourning and asked who is the one who determines how to mourn and where.



"The first evening I went with my daughter and brought a flower, carried by sadness in that street that night. I didn't have a strategy, it was my feeling. Do you think that those who put there signature in the Book of Mourning grieve more than those who didn't do that? This event is written in the book of mourning in our hearts. It will forever be like that," Kisić pointed out.

"Life must go on"

When it comes to returning students to that school, Kisić says that it is necessary to gradually return to daily activities, including flexibility and individuality when reacting.



"Life has to go on, as harsh as it sounds. We have to get back into routines and find strength, and never forget what happened. Their families' lives will never be put back together, it's a lifelong sadness. Everyone who goes to that school feels enormous anxiety. What I tell myself and others is that we have to have more time for the family," Kisić said.



Kisić also adds that grief united the citizens.



"On May 26, we will show how united Serbia is and we will show a picture of a decent Serbia. A Serbia that does not call for lynching, for violence. There was enough blood in this region, hasn't history taught us and shown how much blood we have shed. We will show how much we are united and strong when it comes to situations like this, because it's easy to be united when everything is fine," said the minister in the morning program on K1 television.