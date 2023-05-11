Society Serbia voted: Standpoint regarding the death penalty divided society Since the abolition of the death penalty in Serbia 21 years ago, the number of people who support the death penalty has been growing. Source: B92, D.P. Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 09:21 Tweet Share Foto: Thinkstock

In the year when it was abolished, half of the respondents supported the death penalty, in contrast to the present time, in which support for this method of punishment is around 70 percent, as shown by surveys of the association "Serbia against the death penalty".



Nevertheless, regardless of the arguments presented by lawyers, thus defending the position "IN FAVOR OF" the death penalty (intimidation, the so-called "cleansing" of society, and even "economic profitability") and the arguments AGAINST the death penalty (to the executed person, if new evidence appears , it is not possible to restore freedom, i.e. that no one has the right to decide who will live and who will die), part of society believes that difficult times require difficult measures.



Poll, conducted by B92.net on the question "Are you in favor of introducing the death penalty?" brought results that show the division of society when it comes to this sensitive topic.



So far, out of a total of 8,290 votes, as many as 4,975 people voted for the "YES" option, while 3,315 votes voted for the "NO" option.



The death penalty still exists in the USA, Iran, China, and in some countries of the Middle East, and 3 years ago the UN adopted a resolution calling on all member countries to abolish the death penalty.