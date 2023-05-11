Society The current condition of the injured in the two massacres Three injured in the "Vladislav Ribnikar" school and six from Mladenovac are being treated in the Emergency Center. Source: RTS Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Milos Miskov

Director of the University Clinical Center of Serbia, Professor Milika Ašanin, tells RTS that among the injured in Mladenovac, two are in serious condition, as well as one student from the "Vladislav Ribnikar" school.



The injured girl, who is placed in the Children's Clinic in Tiršova, is still in danger.



Professor Milika Ašanin states that six patients who were sent from Mladenovac and Smederevo are in intensive care units, and that two are now doing well.



"In the beginning, they had undergone abdominal surgery. One was operated on in Smederevo, the other at KBC 'Dragiša Mišović' and they were sent to us because of severe chest injuries, and I can say that they are doing quite well at the moment," adds Ašanin. .



He also points out that among the injured in Mladenovac, two are in serious condition.



"This is a patient with a severe injury to the liver, duodenum, and right kidney. She underwent surgery and is fully conscious, but it is still very difficult. And another patient who has a severe head injury with an injury to the left eye, she will undergo an intervention in two or three days. And for her, I can say that she is fully aware, that she breathes and communicates on her own," says Ašanin.

One student in serious condition

When it comes to the injured at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" school, Ašanin says that of the three who are being treated, one student is in serious condition.



"This is a patient who was very critical from the beginning with severe injuries to the chest, neck and spine," adds Ašanin.



He states that the injured student is much better. "She had an intervention by an orthopedist, a microsurgeon, surgery on both forearms," emphasizes Ašanin.



He adds that the teacher is also quite stable.



"The other day, she had an intervention by an orthopedist, a microsurgeon, and her hand was operated on," says Ašanin.

All the injured are being closely monitored

He points out that they intensively monitor all the injured, as well as that certain control recordings are planned and that they monitor the effects of the performed interventions.



"The only thing we are planning in the coming days is the neurosurgical operation of the patient who had a head injury," says Asanin.



In addition, he adds, one patient who had injuries to the urogenital region will be transferred from the intensive care unit to the ward in the coming days.



