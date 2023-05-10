Society Commemoration postponed; The Council of Parents presented seven demands The commemoration of the "Vladislav Ribnikar" Elementary School victims, which was supposed to be held today in the Belgrade City Assembly, has been postponed. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 10, 2023 | 11:30 Tweet Share B92/D.P. B92/D.P.

Two massacres, in Vračar and near Mladenovac, shocked the entire society, and the recovery from the tragedy will take a long time.



Biljana Šahrimanjan Obradović, an analyst at the Center for Strategic Analysis, said today that in moments like this it is necessary to listen to professional people who know how to work with children, because research has shown that in such situations it is good for children to be in their own environment.



Commenting on the return of children to school, Shahrimanjan says that every child is special, everyone has a different sensibility, feeling and perception, and that it is necessary to make an assessment, primarily by the parents, whether the children are ready to return to classes.



He notes that if, days ago, it was said that the profession should be listened to and that the profession should be trusted, then, according to the appeal of the profession, it would be better for the students to return to school, and to be with their peers and pedagogues, talk about this problem. He says that parents are not psychologists and pedagogues, but they are primarily there to provide support to their child, to talk to him, to show compassion, and everything else, he believes, should be left to the profession because it has been shown, in various studies and research, that in such situations, it is good for children to be in their own environment.



"It is also difficult for them, let's help them too, to return the children to school because unfortunately, life must go on, those children must be educated and grow up with as little trauma as possible from this crime that we had the unfortunate opportunity to experience", she pointed out.

The commemoration is postponed

The Ministry of Education announced that "Vladislav Ribnikar" Elementary School, respecting the wishes of the parents, decided to postpone the commemoration of the tragic victims at the school, which was planned today at 6 p.m. in the City Assembly.



The date of the commemoration will be announced later, it was stated in the announcement.



"Respecting the wishes of the parents of the tragically killed children, the school informs the public that the announced commemoration is being postponed, and the public will be informed about the time and place of the event," according to the school's announcement, published by the Ministry of Education.

Requests of the Council of Parents

On the occasion of the shooting at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" elementary school, during which eight students and a security guard were killed, the president of the parents' council at that school, Igor Djordjević, after the meeting of the parents' council that lasted until 11 a.m. this morning, presented a series of demands, but also revealed which children will go to school until it is estimated that classes can start:



Thoughts and attitudes were different, about some we had a unique opinion, about some we didn't. Based on the conclusions we reached unanimously, we voted for the following requests:



We are looking for a reconstruction of the event, an explanation of how it happened and how the investigation is going and at what stage it is. Parents need to know that.



To professionally explain to the parents what will happen to the boy and the status of his parents. There is a great fear among children that he will be at large.



A team of psychologists and psychiatrists who will regularly work with children from class VII-2 without the participation of school pedagogues and psychologists to ensure impartiality.



If it is decided to continue the school year for children from class VII-2, a way must be found so that they do not enter the school through the main entrance but have classes in one of the classrooms at the small entrance.



We propose a complete renovation of the school by September 1, 2023



Provide full support to the teaching staff



We ask that the responsibility of the people who brought to the public the list with the names of the children from the VII-2 department that has traveled all over the world, as pictures of parents and children, be determined, and that they be sanctioned for such an action in accordance with the Law.



"Starting tomorrow, the working regime will change, there will be no classes. There will be some kind of classes where they will start seeing other teachers. As long as the children have the need to talk about the event or something else, there will be no classes," said Djordjević.