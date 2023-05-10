Society Today is the commemoration of the victims of Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school The commemoration of the tragic victims of the elementary school "Vladislav Ribnikar" will be held today at 6 p.m., in the Belgrade City Assembly. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 10, 2023 | 07:27 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ bg

Two massacres, in Vračar and near Mladenovac, shocked the entire society, and the recovery from the tragedy will take a long time.



The commemoration for the tragic victims of the elementary school "Vladislav Ribnikar" will be held today at 6 p.m., in the Belgrade City Assembly.



Due to the intimacy of the gathering, the commemoration will be attended by the families of the victims, school employees, students and their parents, Ministry of Education announced.



Ministry of Education and the "Vladislav Ribnikar" Primary School sent a request to the media "to enable families, students and school employees to say goodbye to their loved ones in peace".