Society Luke Black delighted the audience and entered the Grand Final of the Eurovision VIDEO The representative of Serbia, Luke Black, won a place in the final of the 67th Eurovision Song Contest with the song ''Samo mi se spava - I just wanna sleep". Source: B92 Wednesday, May 10, 2023 | 06:28 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/Adam Vaughan

In tonight's first semi-final, contestants from 15 countries competed for 10 places in the grand final.



In addition to Serbia, 14 other competitors from Latvia, Ireland, Norway, Portugal, Croatia, Malta, Sweden, Moldova, Switzerland, Israel, the Netherlands, Finland, Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic took part in the first semi-final. Since this year, only the public can vote in the semi-final evenings, and in addition to the countries competing in the first semi-final, spectators from Germany, France and Italy could also vote tonight.



For the first time, viewers from countries that do not compete at all were in a position to vote via the Internet platform.