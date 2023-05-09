Society The days of mourning are over - Serbia is grieving; New footage: A teenager's threats Although the days of mourning have passed, Serbia is still grieving. Two massacres shocked the entire society, recovery from the tragedy will take a long time. Source: B92 Tuesday, May 9, 2023 | 09:20 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Students in Serbia have returned to their classrooms, but after May 3, schools will never be the same again. Government measures have entered into force. Police officers are in all 1,800 schools. There are no classes at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" Elementary School in Vračar, the place of the great tragedy.



In the villages near Mladenovac, life goes on, but things will never be the same there either. The families of the victims are grieving, as are the locals, who are scared and worried about the safety of their children.

As of Wednesday, almost 300 calls for psychological support

From Wednesday until today, the Institute for Mental Health in Belgrade has received almost 300 calls to two telephone lines which, after the mass murder in the "Vladislav Ribnikar" elementary school, it opened for psychological support to the victims' families, teachers and students. As Dr. Irena Filipović, a psychiatrist at that institute, pointed out, now "there are absolutely more calls than during the coronavirus pandemic."



"These were mostly calls from parents and teachers related to fears, the trauma that was experienced and professional ways to calm the children," Irena Filipović told Tanjug. She added that the subsequent calls were with questions about how to guide the children in the way of going to school, how to bring them closer to the act of entering the classroom, and then how to guide them in returning to life, as well as questions about how to comfort them and when and whether to seek psychiatric help.

Four children were admitted to the Clinic for Neuropsychiatry

Yesterday, four children were admitted to the children's Clinic for Neuropsychiatry, because two had the idea that they should kill themselves, and two that they should kill someone, said Minister of Health Danica Grujičić.



"The children felt that something was wrong, and so did the parents. Those children demanded to stay in the hospital, and that's why I call on all parents, children, whoever has a problem, to call the right phone number. I agree that schools should take care to provide policemen, but they can't stop fear, pedagogues and psychologists are necessary, so that we can talk," Minister Grujicic told Pink.

Teenagers questioned for causing panic in Požega: Videos with threats to kill school students

Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Požega interrogated two students of a high school in Požega, aged 16 and 17, due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that they committed the crime of causing panic and disorder.



As reported by the Police Department of Užice, a 16-year-old student of the first grade of that school is suspected of recording himself on Monday and live broadcasting the video with the message that he was going to kill the students of that school.



A 17-year-old student is suspected of filming himself and broadcasting live a video of himself simulating shooting children. The police confiscated the weapons from the parents of the 17-year-old student, the statement added.

Children who are not ready to return to school should not return

The Ministry's recommendation is that children who are not ready to return should not return on Wednesday, as planned, and that this should not be insisted upon.



They remind that psychological support teams have been in the school since Friday, that they are there to give every advice and recommendation to children, their parents, and teachers.



They point out that, after yesterday's parents' advice, the majority of parents support the return to school, noting that teaching and other activities at school should be adapted to the students.



Police officers appealed that any suspicious and uncharacteristic behavior of students should be reported in order to be able to react in time and possibly prevent incidents.

The FBI warned Serbia: A minor is thinking about making a bomb

Juvenile D.U. from Subotica, a student of the "Svetozar Marković" high school, was arrested in Subotica because, in a conversation with the school psychologist, he said that he was planning a massacre.