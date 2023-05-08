Society Fake news appeared about K.K.; Returning to school will not be easy VIDEO / PHOTO As of today, the three-day mourning is no longer in force. But today will also be a sad day, as four children are being buried. Source: B92 Monday, May 8, 2023 | 16:35 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MILOŠ MILIVOJEVIĆ/ bg

Parents should not insist on talking until the child's need to give them an answer is ripe, and all those parents who have a dilemma about how to talk should go to a counseling center, said psychiatrist Slavica Djukić Dejanović today.



She told Tanjug that the experience that the children, who witnessed the shooting at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" Primary School, will have in their memory will be indelible, but that parents should talk in such a way that the child asks questions, and that they are ready for answers.



Djukić Dejanović believes that the majority of parents spontaneously feel what they should say, but adds that all those who have a dilemma about how to talk to their children should go to counseling centers and tell them some characteristics of their child and something about that relationship, in order to that their conversation and parental support was atraumatic.



"Obviously, we have to react to all maladaptive situations. If the problem is not solved when it is small, it will become big and then the reaction is incomparably different and more difficult," she emphasized in a statement for Tanjug.

Children killed at school in Vračar buried

The girl S. N. was buried at the New Cemetery, where a large number of relatives and family friends gathered. A friend of the victim girl read several painful sentences in honor of her friend: "Everything around you made you special. You left too soon. You will live as long as I live. I promise you that we will meet again. Until then, watch over me from above," little girl said through tears.



A large number of relatives and friends of the family gathered at the New Bezanija cemetery, where the girl B.A. will be buried, as well as at the Lešće cemetery, where the boy A.Č. will be buried, in order to send the two tragically killed children to their eternal rest. They killed by their school friend on May 3.

A fake news appeared; K.K. was not released

On a fake profile on Instagram, fake news was published that the thirteen-year-old killer boy, a student of Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School, who killed nine people, is at large. The killer boy is in a closed psychiatric facility and is under constant police surveillance, it was confirmed for "Blic". "The police are working to identify and arrest the person who published fake news on the social network and disturbed the public," says the "Blic" source.

Petrović: Returning to school will not be easy

Nikola Petrović, a psychologist from the Faculty of Philosophy, told Tanjug today that returning to school will not be easy, that it will be a long process, but that the most important message to be sent to children is that this rarely happens and that there is little chance of it happening again. He told Tanjug that parents, teachers, everyone who works with children, including psychologists, who are sent to do psychological-crisis interventions, will try to approach the children in indirect way, they will not question them directly about it, but if they want to talk, children will talk.



"The message that we're sending is that we're going to tell the kids that this is very rare and there's a small chance that it will ever happen again and that's why they can go back to school and they can continue to function, it's just that it won't be easy. It will be a process. I'm sure that the children who come back to that school will find it very difficult. If there was any possibility to quickly renovate and change the look of that school, it would be perfect, but given the conditions and the current situation, I don't think it will be possible," he said.