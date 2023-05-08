Society "We need to keep quiet for a while": B92.net in front of "Vladislav Ribnikar" PHOTO The first week after the tragedy that struck Serbia began with sadness and caution. Source: B92, Dimitrije Petrovic Monday, May 8, 2023 | 13:00 Tweet Share Foto: D.P. / B92

In front of the elementary school "Vladislav Ribnikar" where the thirteen-year-old K. K. committed the massacre on May 3, it is now silent. Nevertheless, the lights in this institution are turned on, and police forces are deployed around the building itself.



Two police officers at each entrance and two more at the corner of the school, in rainy weather, guarded the school where a terrible crime was committed just five days ago.



According to the police officers, whom we found in front of the entrance, the situation is difficult, but under control.

"The tension has subsided slightly, but, by default, the consequences of everything that happened are still being felt. This morning, only two or three children came to stay at the school," a member of the MIA told the B92 portal at the entrance to the school.



Students will, as announced, return to classes in cycles, starting on Wednesday, May 10.

Apart from the thousands of wet wreaths, toys and drawings that make a "wall" around the "Vladislav RIbnikar" elementary school, there are not many things that would indicate that a "cataclysmic" tragedy happened here, in the middle of last week, as described by the now former Minister of Education, Branko Ružić, who in the meantime submitted his irrevocable resignation.

What do the citizens of Belgrade say

During the course of yesterday, an initiative appeared on Twitter to name Elementary School "Vladislav Ribnikar" after the student Ema Kobiljski, who, according to the student's testimony, contributed to preventing an even greater tragedy.

Prema rečima preživelih učenika, Ema Kobiljski je stala ispred pistolja svag druga i pitala ga "Šta to radiš?"

Pokušala je da ga urazumi.

Za to vreme mnoga deca su se razbežala. Nju je upucao.

Ema Kobiljski treba da bude naziv mirne šetnje sutra, Ema Kobiljski treba da se — Dušica (@DusicaSam) May 7, 2023

Portal B92.net talked to passers-by in the vicinity of the school, in order to hear their opinion about this initiative.



These are their comments.



"I absolutely support such an initiative. The school with this name that it bears now will be marked forever. We should pay tribute to the girl and her friends who lost their lives and we should remember what this girl did for her peers," said Katarina, a student .



"I think it's still not time to talk about anything, we should keep quiet. If you ask me, I wouldn't change the name of this school, but I would close it," said the elderly fellow citizen.



"I think changing the name of the school is the least important thing in all of this," an old woman briefly commented.

Psychologists gave guidelines

Due to the tragedy that struck Serbia, the Department of Psychology of the Faculty of Philosophy of the University of Belgrade gave guidelines, that is, instructions on how we should talk to children and young people about the crisis event.



These instructions apply to all children, regardless of their age, whether they are minors or adolescents.



School psychology specialist Biljana Lajović said that we must be aware that the unprecedented massacre at Vladislav Ribnikar Primary School is the result of many bad things happening that coincided at the "unfortunate possible moment".



She also points out that we should pay more attention to children, and that it is time to do it, and not just talk about it.



"Every teacher should talk to the children, and it's certainly good that the children (in the 'Vladislav Ribnikar' elementary school) return to school on Wednesday, because they return to their routine. Everything known from such events in the world speaks of the fact that whenever we experience some stress, some tragedy, that getting back into routine is one of the most important steps in healing," she said in a statement to Blic.



Speaking for the portal B92.net, psychologist Nevena Čalovska Herzog emphasized the necessity of a quick reaction of all institutions, as well as society, when it comes to such tragedies. Also, she sees the family as a key element in the development of children.