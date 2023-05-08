Society Four children to be buried today; The tree-day mourning ended PHOTO/VIDEO As of today, the three-day mourning, declared due to two mass murders in Serbia, is no longer in force. Today is also a sad day, four children are being buried. Source: B92 Monday, May 8, 2023 | 10:23 Tweet Share Foto: D. P./B92.net

They were killed on May 3 at the elementary school "Vladislav Ribnikan" in Vračar, when their schoolmate, thirteen-year-old Kosta Kecmanović, shot at them. He killed eight children and a guard and wounded seven. Almost immediately after that school massacre, on the night between May 4 and 5, Uroš Blažić killed eight people and wounded 14 of them.



Due to these tragic events, the state introduced a number of new rigorous measures, which concern the control of the possession of weapons, as well as a moratorium on the issuance of new licenses. Also, everyone who illegally possesses any weapon is invited to hand it over to the MIA from today, and they will not bear any consequences for that. After the deadline of one month, which was given to them, draconian punishments await them.



Four children, who were killed by Kosta Kecmanović, will be buried today.



During the weekend, 13 victims from the two massacres that shrouded Serbia in black were buried. On Saturday, four pupils of Vladislav Ribnik Elementary School and the guard of that school, Dragan Vlahović, were laid to rest in Belgrade.



In Malo Orašje and Mladenovac, eight people were buried who were brutally liquidated by Uroš Blažić in a bloody feast that lasted for hours, including the police officer Milan P, his sister Kristina and his friend Dalibor T. In two days, 17 people were killed in Serbia.