Getting started; MIA: Surrender your illegal weapons

MIA: Surrender your illegal weapons Ministry of Interior called on citizens who own unregistered weapons to hand them over to the nearest police station from today, May 8, until June 8, 2023. Source: B92, Tanjug, Sputnik Monday, May 8, 2023 | 10:15

Jelena Lakićević, Head of the Department of Weapons from the Administration for Administrative Affairs of the MIA, points out that during this period, citizens who surrender unregistered weapons will not be held criminally liable, nor will they bear any consequences, and they do not have to prove the origin of the weapons.



"We call on citizens who own illegal weapons to respond to this call, contact the nearest police station and hand over the weapons for which they do not have weapons documents," said Lakićević, according to a statement from the Ministry.



She specified that the invitation refers to all types of weapons, automatic as well as any other weapons, mines and explosives, parts for weapons and ammunition that citizens illegally kept.



"At the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs calls on those citizens who did not hand over their weapons to police stations for safekeeping after the death of the owner, to do so now," Lakićević points out.



Weapons in illegal possession can be handed in every day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., by citizens during the specified period, without any consequences.