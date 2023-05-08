Society From today at 8 a.m. policemen in all schools: Special attention is paid to this Police officers will be present in all schools in Serbia, starting today from 8 a.m. until the end of classes, who will act preventively. Source: Tanjug Monday, May 8, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIĆ/bs

This was announced by the State Secretary in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Danilo Stevandić.



Stevandić said that MIA will hire 1,200 new police officers this year.



Starting Monday from eight o'clock, before the start of classes, in all schools in Serbia, and there are about 1,800 of them, police officers will be present until the end of the class, who will act to prevent violations from occurring and to prevent their execution - Stevandic told RTS on Sunday.



Hiring an additional 1,200 police officers, he says, will ensure that every school has a police officer who will take care of the safety of students and employees.



"We will place a special emphasis on students in traffic in school zones, as well as on the detection of firearms and psychoactive substances," said Stevandić.



He emphasized that, except in school zones, in the coming period, the engagement of police officers will be increased in all public places where a large number of citizens gather - in squares, streets, railway and bus stations, sports events.