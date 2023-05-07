Society Vučić: Harsh measures will be taken; "You want our resignations? We will talk" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, was hosted in central "Daily news" in which he spoke about the tragic events that befell Serbia and the planned measures. Source: B92 Sunday, May 7, 2023 | 23:26 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bg

Let us remind you that two terrible crimes took place in the previous days. After the great tragedy that happened on May 3, when Kosta K. (13) killed eight peers and a school guard, as well as wounded six students and a history teacher, the crime near Mladenovac was also committed by U.B., killing eight and injuring 12 people.



When asked "what happened to us", the president once again expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and said that it was a terrible tragedy.



"Immense sadness and something they feel, of course, first of all the families, but also everyone in our country. It is up to us to come out of that tragedy united and solve the problems in a different way," said Vučić.



"We haven't taken all the measures yet, but I will be open because someone has to behave rationally and can't be there only when something is nice, when they open factories, but also I have to be with the state when it's the hardest. Of course, it's the hardest for the parents, but we have to, without forgetting the victims and terrible tragedies, we have to continue to think about how and in what way such things do not happen again in the future, and now I'm afraid every day, but I think that's regardless of the number of psychopaths that exist in every society... We have a man who threatened to kill all of Ruma, when the police broke into his house he said: Don't do that, why are you here to deal with me, I have asthma," said Vučić, adding that we must draw conclusions.



President Vučić said that tonight he will also talk about the planned measures, which will be "very harsh".



"The measures are such that tomorrow we will confiscate illegal weapons. You have one month to deliver weapons and ammunition without consequences," said Vučić and recalled the case when weapons were found behind "some building" in Krnjača with 650 pieces of ammunition and asked people to hand over the weapons to the police station.



"After that, in the parliament, we will raise the penalties for holding illegal weapons, so you can think it over if you will be imprisoned for 10 years for three bullets. I don't care if it's only three, someone can kill with that. Another measure is the reduction of 90% of short barrels, legal weapons," said Vučić.



The president said that those who have permits will be controlled once a year, including hunters, although in 99% of cases this does not happen to them.



"These are difficult decisions, very brave, but necessary for a society," he pointed out.



"The key measure that I think every parent is looking forward to - a policeman will be in every school, that will also solve part of the problem of peer violence. 1,500 policemen are retiring, we are increasing that number, 1,200 will be hired to guard schools. We are also talking about KD doors, but... are we going to put them in every place then? That is no longer life," said Vučić.



The president appealed to the citizens not to burden the police with false calls and reminded of the problem of children who publish terrible things on social networks for the sake of "likes", he recalled the case of a girl from Pancevo who supported crimes, telling the police that she did it for the sake of "likes" on TikTok.



"We must not entrap ourselves, so that we no longer feel free. This is also happening in the most developed countries of the world, in America there are more mass murders than the days that passed in this year," Vučić pointed out.



"We will have an increased number of pedagogues and psychologists, we will accept all the measures they propose. But what I know for sure is that there is no mother who will disagree that there is a police officer who will be able to defend and react in case something happens. That will, according to our estimates, reduce the level of peer violence between 70 and 80 percent," he said.

About the protests

"Tonight I don't want to discuss it, it makes no sense, it's a day of mourning, to talk about it. I'll talk about it tomorrow. It's the most difficult day for our country, and you have to get out of it and let the country continue to work, to progress. Do you remember when Čavić killed his in-laws, when there was a mass murder in Jabukovac. Did anyone organize demonstrations? Did someone call for a demonstration after the massacre in Velika Ivanča? Did someone resign?" said Vučić and added that there will be more about it tomorrow.



"Tomorrow I will also talk about the additional political measures we will adopt," said Vučić.



"Think what will happen when any tragedy happens to us. It brings total chaos in the country because it is someone irresponsible who has nothing to offer the people, no political program and plans, for all other topics you can find, no problem, but this makes no sense, it is an insult to the victims," said Vučić.



He also addressed the theory that the Day of Mourning was postponed because of the match, stating that it was necessary for the relevant institutions, such as the Prosecutor's Office, to come forward with the facts.



"I endured over 1,000 days of various demonstrations. It's my last mandate, I have no problem with that. I'm telling you that what you're doing is very bad. But for a problem like this, it doesn't make any sense. It's an insult to the victims. Some didn't even bury their children, they started saying that some people should take shelter," noted Vucic.



"I have been doing my best for almost 11 years, I fight whenever there is a critical situation. We live in a difficult geopolitical situation. In three days, we will again have a very difficult situation in Kosovo. Someone has to solve these problems. Do you want our resignations? We will talk. I want us to preserve peace and stability, and irresponsible people will get the answer they deserve," said Vučić.

About Ružić's resignation

"I don't want to talk about it. I talked with him and Ana Brnabić and we will make important decisions by the end of the month. There are situations when you can't understand why something is happening and why someone is doing it," said Vučić.

About the murderer from Mladenovac

Regarding the comparison between the mass murderer Anders Breivik in Norway and the mass murderer from Mladenovac, Vučić says:



"Take it easy. He won't see the light of day, he'll be walking around prison for the rest of his life. Well, I said it, let him prosecute me. Let the lawyers deal with the regulations. As a serious state, we must not allow ourselves to return the monster to his parents."

On reducing criminal responsibility from 14 to 12 years of age

Regarding the reduction of criminal responsibility from 14 to 12 years of age, he said that he would discuss it further with all relevant experts.



"All those stories about reality shows, which are talked about because of politics, and many more dangerous things are rolling over the hill, and the children don't watch it - but the older ones, it's not talked about. You're not interested in tragedy, you're interested in getting through the night of power," said Vučić.



"We are not here to take care of our positions, we are here to protect our country and move forward. Children are going to school, and the fact that we found 650 bullets in one place may have saved someone's life. When I see messages from someone from the police ... Gašić, Cmoljić, Milić... I was filled with chills," revealed Vučić.



"There will be interesting political events until the end of May. From tomorrow we have to start working, children go to school. We have to preserve stability. I believe that we will live normally, although we will never forget this. We will know how to get out of this difficult nightmare," Vucic said.