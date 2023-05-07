Society Ružić submitted his irrevocable resignation Minister of Education Branko Ružić submitted his irrevocable resignation to the Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić, Tanjug learns in the Ministry of Education Source: Tanjug Sunday, May 7, 2023 | 23:14 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIĆ/ bg

"In the silence of the three-day national mourning, as a responsible and well-mannered person, professional in the performance of all previous public duties, as a parent and citizen of the Republic of Serbia, which is always a priority for me, and in accordance with Article 23 of the Law on Government, I adopted a rational and an honorable decision in these circumstances. I am submitting my irrevocable resignation from the position of Minister of Education in the Government of the Republic of Serbia," said Ružić in a letter sent to Prime Minister Ana Brnabić.



He added in the letter that the Prime Minister was aware of the fact that he offered his resignation immediately on the day the tragedy occurred.



"In light of the cataclysmic tragedy that befell our country and its citizens in Vladislav Ribnikar Primary School, I take this opportunity to once again express my deepest condolences to the loved ones of the victims, may the little angels rest in peace and may God help us so that something like this will never happen again," said Ružić.



He added that "dramatic pictures of events from the school, tears shed when expressing condolences to the inconsolable parents of the injured children" will be imprinted on the soul for life. Ružić said that he feels a moral and professional obligation to sincerely thank everyone in the education system - teaching and extracurricular staff, directors, students, rectors, deans, heads of school administrations, psychologists, secretaries, assistant ministers, advisers, employees of the Ministry, on a very fruitful cooperation.



"Also, I express collegial gratitude to you personally and to all colleagues in the Government of the Republic of Serbia, as well as to the President of the Republic for the long-term cooperation and mutual trust in the fight for a better and more successful Serbia," said Ružić.



He expressed the hope that all justice-loving citizens, as well as political opponents, feel the need to be united in pain, sorrow and struggle, that as a society, good will overcome evil, and justice over injustice.



"Serbia needs wisdom, composure, love and empathy, never fomenting conflicts and engaging the media machinery for those needs, no matter where they come from. Serbia is one and only, we don't have an alternative state, and that's why we have to preserve, build and protect it in these dreary times," said Ružić.



He emphasized that personally, within his Socialist Party of Serbia, he will continue to fight even more decisively, with a clean face and with love for a developed, nationally proud, socially just, internationally respected Serbia, with European values.



"Resignation is a personal but also a political act, in developed democratic societies it is a sign of strength, and in our region, it is very often a sign of weakness. Let the public judge," concluded Ružić.