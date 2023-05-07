Society Serbia in mourning: Sent off with "Silent night, my darling sleeps..." Three days have passed since the unprecedented massacre at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" primary school, and Serbia is still in disbelief. Source: B92 Sunday, May 7, 2023 | 00:07 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/MILOŠ MILIVOJEVIĆ/bs

Today they are burying four students and a security guard.



There is a serious problem in infringed values, human life is no longer the most important, the highest value, said sociologist Vladimir Vuletić on the occasion of the tragedies that occurred in Belgrade and Mladenovac.



"In the past, sociologists called it anomie, when you simply have a situation in which those social values are not what people recognize, and therefore neither are the norms that need to support those social values," Vuletić told Tanjug.



Vuletić stated that a serious problem is that a large number of children in a certain way supported those who committed multiple murders.

Five victims of a mass murder in an elementary school were buried

Dusan Milenkovic/ATAImages

Five victims of the mass murder at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" elementary school were buried today in Belgrade - four female students and a security guard.



The girl K.M. was laid to rest at the New Cemetery. At the funeral, there were many children who brought white balloons, as well as relatives, friends, the school principal...



"Don't be ashamed of your tears for this innocent creature who hasn't even stepped into life, but is already leaving it," said the priest after the funeral service.



At the Cental cemetery, many family members, relatives and friends came to the funeral of the girl E.K.



The priest who conducted the funeral revealed that little E.K. died by standing between the killer and the other children, thus giving time to the others to save themselves.



At the New Bezanija cemetery, a large number of people came to see off A.D. to eternal rest, and schoolmates brought white balloons to the funeral, which they let fly into the sky.



The parents brought a violinist to the funeral, who, while the casket was lowered into the coffin, played "Silent night, my darling sleeps".



Another victim of mass murder, the girl M.A., was seen off at the New Cemetery.



On the death certificate of that innocent girl, it says "Our dearest, sleep with angels".



The security worker of the "Vladislav Ribnikar" school Dragan Vlahović (53) was buried at the Lešće cemetery.



The funeral was attended by a large number of people - family members, neighbors, as well as students whom Dragan took care of over the years.



A farewell letter from the children from "Ribnikar" was also read at the funeral.



Three days of mourning are in effect in Serbia, declared by the Government due to the tragedy that happened on Wednesday at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" Elementary School in Vračar, when student Kosta K. (13) killed nine people, eight of them students, and wounded seven - six students and a history teacher.

R.R./ATAImages

Photo: Amir Hamzagic/ATAImages

The region mourns with Serbia

FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ bg

A three-day mourning period was also declared in Serbian areas in Kosovo and Metohija. Friday was a day of mourning in the Republic of Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, while the Government of Montenegro decided to declare Sunday, May 7, as a day of mourning.