Society Šapić calls on citizens to pay their respects to the victims, at Old Palace at 6 p.m. The Mayor of Belgrade, Aleksandar Šapić, invited all citizens to come tonight from 18:00 in front of the Old Palace to pay tribute to the victims. Source: B92.net Friday, May 5, 2023 | 17:11 Tweet Share Foto: Beoinfo

The Mayor of Belgrade, Aleksandar Šapić, invited all citizens to come tonight from 18:00 in front of the Old Palace, light a candle, pay tribute to the victims and express their condolences to the families of the victims of "Vladislav Ribnikar" Elementary School, Smederevo and Mladenovac.



"After the first unprecedented crime in this area, which took place in the elementary school 'Vladislav Ribnikar', less than 36 hours had passed, and a new one happened in the vicinity of Smederevo and Mladenovac. I myself was taken aback, as were the majority of people living in our country and our city. Everything else, apart from the statement of condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims, I think it was unnecessary to say. I would like to invite all the citizens of Belgrade to pay tribute to the victims of these two unfortunate and truly unprecedented crimes. To show dignity, empathy, understanding and compassion to the tragic victims and their families at that very place, in the probably one of the most difficult moments for Belgrade and Serbia," said Šapić, as city administration announced.



The mayor thanked all those who offered help to the families of the victims.



"I invite once again all the citizens of Belgrade to come today from 18:00 in front of the Old Court to light a candle, to pay their respects to the victims of this tragedy and to show sympathy with the victims and the families of our fellow citizens, unfortunately, at the place of greatest joy'', the mayor concluded.



Šapić and the President of the City Assembly, Nikola Nikodijević, as well as all city councilors and secretaries, will pay their respects to the victims by lighting candles in front of the Old Palace from 5:15 p.m., and citizens will be able to do so from 6 p.m. today until Sunday midnight.