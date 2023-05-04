Society Days of mourning have begun in Serbia Due to the tragic event in the Belgrade elementary school "Vladislav Ribnikar", a three-day mourning was declared in Serbia, which began today. Source: RTV Friday, May 5, 2023 | 07:17 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ bg

In accordance with the Law on Marking the Day of Mourning, certain rules are prescribed.



The regulations on the manner of marking the day of mourning state that authorities and organizations, as well as other legal entities that display the flag, are obliged to lower the flag of the Republic of Serbia to half-mast, i.e. at half mast, with appropriate lighting at night.



On the day of mourning, every employer is obliged to allow employees to observe a minute of silence at the same time, to pay respect to the victims of the accident that caused the day of mourning to be declared.



When it comes to media information, broadcasting organizations are obliged to broadcast, in their programs, including broadcasts intended for foreign countries, on the day of the declaration of the day of mourning, the decision on the declaration of the day of mourning and the program of its observance, made by the competent authority of Serbia or the body designated by it.



They are also obliged to inform the public about commemoration gatherings organized by the competent authorities of Serbia or bodies designated by them on the occasion of the day of mourning.



Instead of humorous, entertaining, folklore and other shows with fun and folk music, they are obliged to broadcast music and shows suitable for the day of mourning, as well as to coordinate a detailed program scheme during the day of mourning.



Newspaper-publishing organizations that publish daily newspapers are obliged to print their papers in black on the day of mourning, stating on the first page the decision on the declaration of the day of mourning and the announcement of its celebration.



The day of mourning in educational institutions is marked by a minute of silence in the first lesson in classes, and the program of music education is adapted to the day of mourning.



The day of mourning in sports halls, stadiums and playgrounds is marked by lowering the flag of Serbia and the flags of sports clubs to half-mast or half-staff, and if we are talking about sports meetings of international importance, then also by lowering the flags of international sports organizations to half-mast or half-staff.



Before the start of the sports event, the referee blows his whistle to mark the beginning and end of paying respects with a minute of silence, and appropriate messages to be delivered to the victims of the accident for which a day of mourning has been declared.



Players, reserve players, coaches, referees and all other participants of the sports event, as well as the spectators present (except for immobile disabled persons), are obliged to stand up during paying respects for a minute of silence and to mark with dignity paying of respects to the victims of the accident due to which a day of mourning has been declared.



During the day of mourning, it is forbidden to broadcast folk and entertainment music, that is, to hold entertainment programs in public places.



Prescribed fines for violating the provisions of this Law for entrepreneurs and legal entities are from five to 200,000 dinars, and for natural persons from two to 10,000 dinars.