Society Ministry of Internal Affairs: Whoever holds a weapon full of bullets... The police appeals to gun owners to keep their weapons conscientiously, locked in safes, cash registers or closets, inaccessible to children. Source: B92 Thursday, May 4, 2023 | 09:35

The Ministry of Internal Affairs appeals to gun owners to keep their weapons conscientiously, locked in safes, cash registers or closets, so that they are inaccessible to unauthorized persons, especially children.



"Also, we appeal to gun owners to check whether they keep their weapons unloaded, i.e. separated from ammunition, as well as to make the keys or codes of cash registers, safes and cabinets in which they keep weapons inaccessible to other persons, especially children," the statement of the MIA reads.



In the following period, members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will take all measures to determine, by direct control at the address of the registered residence of the gun owner, whether the gun owners keep weapons in accordance with the current regulations on weapons - separated from ammunition and locked in adequate cabinets and safes.



From the weapon owners who are found to be storing weapons negligently, so that they can come into the possession of unauthorized persons and endanger people's safety, the weapons will be confiscated and a request will be submitted for the initiation of misdemeanor proceedings in accordance with the Law on Arms and Ammunition, according to the Ministry of the Interior.