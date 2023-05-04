Society Media: The most cruel child mass murderer in the history of the world Boy who killed eight peers and a guard at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" primary school in Belgrade is the cruelest child mass murderer in the history of the world. Source: Blic Thursday, May 4, 2023 | 08:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STR

Among all mass murderers in the world under the age of 14, no one has ever killed as many victims as Kosta Kecmanović, writes Blic. So far, there were only three names on the list of children of mass murderers under the age of 14, who left behind at least four victims.



1) In 2019, Kyle Alwood killed five members of his family when he set fire to a house in Illinois, USA. At that time he was only 9 years old.



2) In 1998, in the company of accomplice Mitchell Johnson (13), Andrew Golden (11) killed four students and one teacher at a high school in Arkansas, and wounded 10 more.



3) Brazilian Marcelo Eduardo Bovo (13) killed four people in São Paulo in 2013, after which he committed suicide.



According to Blic, the German Ida Schell (13), who killed six babies in Munich back in 1907, could be on this list, but she had been killing babies over a long period of time, so she falls more into the category of serial killers, than mass.



Kosta Kecmanović, a 13-year-old from Belgrade, killed nine people: seven girls, one boy and one adult, a school guard. He wounded six.



The text also states that the last mass crime of this scale, which was committed by a child of the same age as Kecmanović, happened as much as 65 years ago, in the United States in 1968, when the girl Caril Ann Fugate, who was a year older than Kosta Kecmanović at the time of the crime, with murderer Charles Starkweather (19) killed 11 people in a bloody spree.



After her arrest, she became the youngest woman in US history to be tried and convicted of the most serious form of murder. She was sentenced to life imprisonment, but was released on parole in 1976.



More people than Kecmanović were killed by Tim Kretschmer (17) in 2009, when a shooting at a high school in Germany ended with 16 victims. The attacker Kretschmer killed himself, and the weapon was also taken from his father, as was in Kecmanović's case.



Jeffrey James Wise (16) was a student at Red Lake High School in Minnesota, USA. In 2005, he killed his grandfather and his grandfather's companion, before going to high school and killing seven more people, for a total of nine. He killed himself after the crime.



Eric Borrell (16) was a high school student who killed his family in 1999, and then 12 other people in a village in France. He left behind a total of 15 victims. He also killed himself after the crime.



We all remember the mass murders in schools in the United States. However, among them, the ones most followed by the media were committed by adults. Columbine involved two 18-year-old girls, while the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was committed by a 20-year-old assailant.