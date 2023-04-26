Society Vučić: Fetislam fortress looks magnificent today VIDEO/PHOTO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić attended the ceremonial opening of the renovated Fetislam fortress and the Summer Stage in Kladovo. Source: B92 Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | 21:00 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MILOŠ MILIVOJEVIĆ/ bg

President of Serbia went on a tour of the fortress. The restoration of the Fetislam fortress took two years, EU representative said during the tour.



"This will be a special attraction. The Turks did this, and the Europeans rebuilt it," emphasized Vučić.



"The EU gave a total of 16.6 million euros for several projects here. They also helped us for Golubac, Bač and Fetislam. We always add some money, along with the municipality. Europeans give us money, it's their money and thank them for that. They did it and they did it well," he said during a tour of the fortress.



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, stated that it is planned to continue the construction of the high-speed road between Požarevac and Golubac, further to Brza Palanka.

"The reconstruction of this fortress was a natural continuation of the cooperation between the EU and Serbia in the revitalization of fortifications on the Danube. We started this cooperation with the Golubac fortress, then the one in Bač, and now we have finished Fetislam here. We are also doing other things. All these locations are an unavoidable landmark," said Emanuele Giaufret.



Anke Konrad said during the official opening that she was glad to be at the opening of the renovated fortress, which was renovated with the financial resources of the EU and Germany.



"This is an important event for the people of Serbia, but also for the EU," Konrad said, adding that this project is important for the development of tourism. "Fetislam looks magnificent today. It has never looked this beautiful," said Vučić and thanked his European friends for the donation.

Fetislam will represent the main tourist product in Kladovo

The Fetislam fortress was built in 1524, and its reconstruction began three years ago thanks to funds from the European Union. By reconstructing the fortress, designing new services and contents in order to present the cultural heritage and tourist needs on the site of 16 hectares, Fetislam will represent the main tourist product in the greatest development potential of Kladovo. By the way, the Fetislam fortress in Kladovo represents the cultural and historical treasure of Kladovo and is one of the most important tourist attractions in this part of Serbia.



The fortress was built in the 16th century, during the Ottoman Empire, as part of a system of attacks on Hungarian cities. The name Fetislam comes from Turkish words that mean the conquest of Islam. With its imposing stone walls, towers and bastions, Fetislam Fort was an impregnable fortress that successfully resisted enemy attacks. During its history, the fortress was owned by different rulers. The Fetislam fortress is not only a cultural and historical treasure of Kladovo and Serbia, but also a symbol of faith, peace and harmony among nations. Its imposing architecture, rich history and beautiful nature that surrounds it make it an ideal place for tourists who want to get to know the history of this area and enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Danube and the surrounding hills.



The reconstruction of the Fetislam fortress included the Varoš Gate with accompanying ramparts and casemates and the Summer Stage in Small Town. The construction of that fortress on the Danube was ordered in 1524 by Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, and the fortification consists of the Great and Small Town.