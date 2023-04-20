Society 13th hour of drama in Novi Sad: a resident of Veternik threatens to activate a bomb For more than 12 hours, M.R. from Veternik has been locked up in a workshop-garage in Katice Rajčić St in the suburb of Novi Sad, threatening to activate a bomb Source: Blic Thursday, April 20, 2023 | 08:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ NENAD MIHAJLOVIĆ/bs

The police have been negotiating with him for the past few hours to get him to put down the weapon.



The street was closed and several police teams were on duty throughout the night, as well as emergency services and firefighters.



According to unofficial information, M.R. threatens suicide due to unresolved property relations.



Neighbors say that M.R. lived and worked in Germany for a long time, that he returned to Veternik a few years ago and that he planned to start a private business.