Society Chaos on the highway; Traffic completely disrupted VIDEO At least two people were injured this morning in a collision of three vehicles on the highway near Bubanj potok, which led to a complete disruption of traffic. Source: Tanjug Thursday, April 20, 2023 | 08:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MARIJA STOŠIĆ

As Tanjug was told in the MUP, around 7:30 am, two passenger vehicles and a cargo vehicle collided.



Two or three people were injured, the police said.



The police have completely stopped traffic for the purpose of the investigation, which should be completed soon, which is why a huge line of vehicles has formed standing still. As a result, entering Belgrade from that direction is completely impossible.



As reported by TV Prva, teams for the removal of destroyed vehicles arrived at the scene, and when the police investigation is complete, those vehicles will be removed and only then the traffic is expected to normalize.