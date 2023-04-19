Society Another weather change awaits Serbia In Serbia, it will be moderately to completely cloudy tomorrow, with rain and local short-term showers, which will be accompanied by thunder in some places. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 19, 2023 | 09:04 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/ bg

Snow is expected on high mountains. Precipitation is expected mostly south of the Sava and Danube rivers. In the afternoon and evening, there will be a gradual stabilization with partial clearing up.



Wind will be weak and moderate, west and north-west. The lowest temperature will be from 6 to 10 °C, and the highest from 13 to 18 °C.



In Belgrade, it will be moderately to completely cloudy, before noon and in the middle of the day, with conditions for light short-term rain.



Later in the afternoon and evening there will be a gradual clearing up.



Wind will be weak and moderate, west and north-west. The lowest temperature from 7 to 9 °C, the highest around 15 °C.



According to the forecast for the next seven days, it will be partly cloudy in Serbia.



Until Monday, it will be dry in most places, with longer sunny intervals and a rise in temperature, and precipitation will be local and mainly expected in hilly and mountainous areas.



The highest temperature from 16 to 20 °C, and for the weekend and at the beginning of next week up to 24 °C.



From Tuesday, April 25, it will be unstable again throughout Serbia with occasional rain, showers and thunderstorms.