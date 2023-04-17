Society Jovana Balašević came forward after reporting her husband for violence Actress Jovana Balašević, daughter of the late singer-songwriter Djordje Balašević, reported her unmarried husband Aleksandar Jovanović for domestic violence. Source: Blic Monday, April 17, 2023 | 15:45 Tweet Share Foto: Printscreen TV Prva

According to local media, Jovana first got into a verbal conflict with her husband when she arrived at the apartment where they lived together to collect things and move out.



He then allegedly locked her in the apartment and told her to call the police, after which Jovana contacted her mother, who contacted the competent authorities.



On this occasion, actress Jovana Balašević spoke for "Blic".



"I wouldn't say anything on that issue, because of the children and the family. It's true that I reported my husband, the procedure is ongoing. That's all I can say for now, please try to understand me".



As "Telegraf" further wrote, the actress stated to the police that she suffered psychological violence for years from her unmarried husband, who allegedly called her crazy and told her that she should be treated and take medication.



After the intervention of the police, Aleksandar Jovanović was issued an emergency restraining order and the prosecutor's office filed a criminal complaint against him in the regular procedure for domestic violence, reports the aforementioned portal.